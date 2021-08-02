Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Down 2.8%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) shares dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.54 and last traded at $36.60. Approximately 1,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 261,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.65.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.81 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.31.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 39.71% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. Analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 20.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.