Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Up 20.7% in July

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $9.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARZGY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

