Astec Industries (ASTE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Astec Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $61.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.69. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.37. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.79 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

ASTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

