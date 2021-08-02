AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AZN. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, reissued a buy rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,368.33 ($122.40).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 8,268 ($108.02) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,362.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The company has a market cap of £108.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 64.80 ($0.85) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

