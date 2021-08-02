ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) PT Raised to C$47.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ACLLF. CIBC lifted their price target on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ATCO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

ACLLF opened at $36.07 on Friday. ATCO has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.94.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

