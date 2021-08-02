Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

AY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.80.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.48. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 30.5% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 29.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $249,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 17.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $56,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.