Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Jeffrey A. Howard Sells 2,750 Shares

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 2,750 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $123,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,180 shares in the company, valued at $19,088,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey A. Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jeffrey A. Howard sold 3,541 shares of Atlanticus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $159,415.82.

Shares of ATLC stock opened at $43.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.96. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $723.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 195.69% and a net margin of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Atlanticus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Atlanticus by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Atlanticus by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

