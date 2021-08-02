Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-$0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $575 million-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540.87 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Atlassian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.53.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM stock traded up $58.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,133,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,053. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 406.40 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $160.01 and a 12-month high of $349.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.91.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.