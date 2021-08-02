Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 50,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 687,908 shares.The stock last traded at $24.23 and had previously closed at $24.15.

ATC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atotech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.61 million. Atotech’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atotech Limited will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Atotech in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at $203,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atotech (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

