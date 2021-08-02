AtriCure (ATRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $84.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.09 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $85.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Get AtriCure alerts:

In related news, Director Scott William Drake sold 38,641 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $3,010,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 7,672 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $637,696.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,384 shares of company stock worth $7,535,402. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.