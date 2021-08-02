Auctus (AUC) Trading Up 1% Over Last Week

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, Auctus has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $44,367.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0680 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Auctus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00057161 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00086198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.87 or 0.00812905 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 54,045,340 coins. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.