AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Michael J. Jackson Sells 47,932 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $5,605,647.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,217 shares in the company, valued at $19,088,228.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael J. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Michael J. Jackson sold 50,000 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $5,188,500.00.

Shares of AN opened at $121.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $50.52 and a one year high of $122.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.70.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,569,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,796,000 after purchasing an additional 413,090 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in AutoNation by 5,070.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after purchasing an additional 366,984 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,430,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AN. Truist Securities lifted their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist lifted their target price on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

