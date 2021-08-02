Autonio Price Tops $0.0736 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Autonio has a market cap of $6.74 million and approximately $429,156.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0736 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00045948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00103269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00138879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,741.28 or 0.99947021 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.88 or 0.00842203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,667,534 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.