AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,637.64

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,637.64 and last traded at $1,637.62, with a volume of 5512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,623.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,544.84.

The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,490.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.39 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

