Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Avangrid comprises about 2.9% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AGR traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.14. 7,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,026. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays began coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

