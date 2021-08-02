Avast Plc (LON:AVST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avast Plc (LON:AVST) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 528.57 ($6.91).

AVST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.38) price objective on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Avast alerts:

AVST stock opened at GBX 581.20 ($7.59) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of £5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.61. Avast has a fifty-two week low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 611.27 ($7.99). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 509.32.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.