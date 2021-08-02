Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.680-$0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Avient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS.

NYSE:AVNT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.52. 488,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.17. Avient has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avient will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.82.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

