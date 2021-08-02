AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,194 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.54% of AXIS Capital worth $22,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

AXS stock opened at $50.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is -80.77%.

AXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

