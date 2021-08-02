Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives $186.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 663 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $92,833.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,590.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,784,386.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,693 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,192,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,968,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $186.02 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $78.28 and a 12-month high of $212.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.04.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $195.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

