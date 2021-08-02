AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the June 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AzurRx BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

Get AzurRx BioPharma alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AzurRx BioPharma by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 221,191 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AzurRx BioPharma by 495.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 213,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AzurRx BioPharma by 264.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 72,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZRX opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.51. AzurRx BioPharma has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.63.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Research analysts forecast that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.