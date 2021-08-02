B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 1,719 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Masimo were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Masimo by 88.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 15.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 93,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth about $2,746,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $272.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 75.25 and a beta of 0.78. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $203.81 and a 52-week high of $284.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.94.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.80.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.