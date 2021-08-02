B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in XPeng by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 27,687 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter worth about $1,064,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter worth about $152,073,000. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEV opened at $40.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.44. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion and a PE ratio of -25.02.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. XPeng’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.51.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

