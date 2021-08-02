B2Gold (BTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. The company had revenue of $362.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.37 million. On average, analysts expect B2Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BTG shares. TD Securities downgraded B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

