Baader Bank Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €36.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €35.23 ($41.44).

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €37.39 ($43.99) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €34.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1-year high of €37.96 ($44.66).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

