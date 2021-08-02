Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was downgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

BCPC opened at $134.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.51. Balchem has a 52 week low of $92.60 and a 52 week high of $139.59.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Balchem will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,175,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,077,000 after purchasing an additional 146,430 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,989,000 after purchasing an additional 234,926 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 739,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 139,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 620,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,229,000 after purchasing an additional 463,314 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

