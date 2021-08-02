Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.88. Ball reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

BLL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.42. 51,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,053. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.30. Ball has a 1-year low of $72.52 and a 1-year high of $102.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ball by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,548,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ball by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Ball by 110.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 823,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,353,000 after buying an additional 432,389 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Ball by 182.9% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,067 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

