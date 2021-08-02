Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.41. 87,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,042. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at $68,000. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

