Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,943 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 20,455 shares during the period. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BBVA opened at $6.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $6.53.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

