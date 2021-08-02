Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €4.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.82 ($4.49) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €3.47 ($4.08).

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

