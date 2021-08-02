Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Update

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the June 30th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Bank of China stock opened at $8.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03. The company has a market cap of $102.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. Bank of China has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

