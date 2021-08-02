Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFXF. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter.

PFXF opened at $21.55 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $21.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.22.

