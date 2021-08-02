Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $192,000 Stock Position in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Armstrong Flooring worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 742,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

NYSE:AFI opened at $4.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $93.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.82.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The construction company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.86). Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 5.89%.

In other Armstrong Flooring news, CFO Amy Trojanowski acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $110,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lp 22Nw acquired 104,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $418,523.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 494,936 shares of company stock worth $2,560,025. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. Its products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.