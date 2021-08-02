Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pearson were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Pearson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Pearson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Pearson by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pearson by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pearson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,469,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $12.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. Pearson plc has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

