Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes Position in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Lantern Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 18,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

LTRN opened at $12.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $144.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $24.84.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research report on Friday.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

