Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 75.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,524 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $104,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $7.16 on Monday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.81 million, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 2.77.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 0.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

