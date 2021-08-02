Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $28.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $428.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.97. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.