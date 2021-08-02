Barclays Boosts Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Price Target to GBX 2,260

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 2,145 ($28.02) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.87% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,534 ($33.11) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock traded up GBX 27 ($0.35) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,197 ($28.70). 266,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,120. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,128 ($14.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,166.26. The stock has a market cap of £6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 5,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,162 ($28.25), for a total value of £117,093.92 ($152,983.96). Also, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 6,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,280 ($29.79), for a total transaction of £154,036.80 ($201,250.07).

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

