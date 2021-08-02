Barclays Increases Schroders (LON:SDR) Price Target to GBX 3,675

Schroders (LON:SDR) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,675 ($48.01) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SDR. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price objective on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Schroders to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Schroders presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56).

Shares of Schroders stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) on Friday, hitting GBX 3,673 ($47.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,241. Schroders has a 52-week low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,710 ($48.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,577.21. The stock has a market cap of £10.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.70.

In related news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 5,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,600 ($47.03), for a total transaction of £190,872 ($249,375.49). Also, insider Richard Keers bought 7 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,597 ($47.00) per share, with a total value of £251.79 ($328.97). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,513 shares of company stock worth $291,424,770.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

