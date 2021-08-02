Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has 220.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of 210.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BCS. Investec raised Barclays from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Barclays to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded Barclays to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Barclays to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from 230.00 to 240.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.75.

Get Barclays alerts:

BCS stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.