Barclays Raises Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $40.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target increased by Barclays from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 59.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BLMN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.46.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $25.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.16.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 608.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

