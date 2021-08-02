Barclays Raises Spectris (LON:SXS) Price Target to GBX 3,920

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 3,645 ($47.62) to GBX 3,920 ($51.22) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Spectris from GBX 3,505 ($45.79) to GBX 3,640 ($47.56) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Spectris alerts:

LON:SXS traded up GBX 76.74 ($1.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,646.74 ($47.64). 146,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,401. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,667.93. Spectris has a one year low of GBX 2,347 ($30.66) and a one year high of GBX 3,654 ($47.74). The company has a market cap of £4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is -4.46%.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.