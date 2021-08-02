Barclays Reiterates €5.00 Price Target for Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA)

Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.45 ($5.24) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €5.04 ($5.93).

Nokia Oyj has a one year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a one year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

