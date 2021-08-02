Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.830-$1.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Barnes Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.83-1.98 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Barnes Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.33.

B traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $50.67. The company had a trading volume of 121,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,763. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.75.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

