Barrick Gold (ABX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Barrick Gold to post earnings of C$0.32 per share for the quarter.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.79 billion.

ABX opened at C$27.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.01. The company has a market cap of C$48.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.61. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$23.63 and a 1 year high of C$41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

In other news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total transaction of C$1,138,497.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,787,536.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight Capital cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Barrick Gold to C$38.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.55.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

