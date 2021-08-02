Barrington Research Weighs in on Strategic Education, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Strategic Education in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the health services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STRA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

STRA opened at $79.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.86. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $69.25 and a twelve month high of $134.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 229.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.