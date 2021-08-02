Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of €74.00 ($87.06).

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BASFY. Baader Bank upgraded Basf to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded Basf to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.10.

OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $19.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.02. Basf has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Basf had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $23.39 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Basf will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

