Baskin Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 3.2% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $35,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,515,316,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $692,443,000 after purchasing an additional 286,678 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BLK opened at $871.00 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $920.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $876.84. The stock has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,949 shares of company stock worth $29,423,259. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

