Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $26.74 Million Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Ferrari accounts for approximately 2.5% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $26,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 174.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 48.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RACE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 price objective (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.78.

Shares of RACE opened at $215.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.70. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $176.03 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

