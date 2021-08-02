Baskin Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,309 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $11,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 194.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 43.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

Shares of BCE opened at $49.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

