Baskin Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,715 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $39.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.51.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.87%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

